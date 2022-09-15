SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County home owners could get some relief if the County Executive Ryan McMahon’s proposed 2023 budget gets the green light.

“I’m proposing an 11% cut in the property tax rate from the current rate of $4.79 per thousand to $4.26 per thousand,” McMahon shared. “This equals over a $100 savings on a home assessed at $200,000.”

McMahon said the county has cut taxes every year since 2012. This 11% cut would be one of the biggest in the county’s history. He shared why he decided on this number.

“We thought it was meaningful and that gave us the ability to give meaningful relief back to people. And also really accomplish the priorities we have with the need in the community. Investing in mental health, investing in various multi-pronged approaches to reaching out to youth,” McMahon explained.

“I was not expecting an 11% tax cut, but at the same time with a lot of the fund balance that we’ve had, I’ve been outspoken to say some of this should be returned back to the tax payers without question,” said Legislature Minority Leader Chris Ryan.

Now the legislature has to get to work looking through the 1.4 billion dollar budget.

“The devil is in the details and seeing where the funding sources are,” Chris Ryan said.

Other items in the proposed budget:

$5.5 million to expand mental health services in schools

$5 million to tackle lead poisoning including for mobile testing

$5 million for Children’s Rising Center

$2 million in capital funds for the community center Latavius Murray plans to build in Nedrow

$750,000 to upgrade police, fire and EMS radios

You can review the entire budget here.

Legislators will start reviewing the budget on Monday, September 19.

There will also be a public hearing on the budget, Thursday, October 6 at 6 p.m.