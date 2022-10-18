SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An 11-year-old boy was arrested and charged with attempted Criminal Sex Act in the first degree against a 12-year-old male victim, according to Syracuse Police.

Police say both boys are students in the City of Syracuse School District and attend Clary Middle School.

The incident happened on a school bus on the morning of September 28 and Clary school administrators were told about the incident the day after, on September 29.

Administrators then found the students and notified the police which resulted in members of the Syracuse Police Department’s Abused Persons Unit beginning an investigation.

Syracuse Police confirms to NewsChannel 9 that investigators reviewed video from the bus before making the arrest.

Because the suspect’s age does not qualify the case for Criminal Court, it was referred to Family Court.

The Syracuse City School District says they cannot comment on the suspect’s actual involvement or disciple due to student privacy rights, but whenever there is a violation of their Code of Conduct, Character, and Support students are held accountable.

The school continued to state that the type of incident that the 11-year-old boy was involved in can result in a short-term, long-term, or permanent suspension. In the Code of Conduct, a level three or four offense.

This is a developing story. Check back here for details.