SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An 11-year-old girl was killed in a drive-by shooting according to Syracuse Police Chief Cecile on Monday evening, January 16.

The girl was walking home with a gallon of milk for her family from a corner store when she was caught in the crossfire and shot in the midsection Chief Cecile says.

The girl was taken to Upstate Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, Syracuse Police say.

A 19-year-old who Chief Cecile believes was the target of the shooting is currently in stable condition at Upstate Hospital after being shot in the leg. Police say the teen was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

911 dispatchers say the shooting was reported on Monday around 7:43 p.m.

The shooting took place on Oakwood Ave. in the area of East Raynor Ave. and Martin Luther King, East.

This is the city’s third homicide of 2023.

Mayor Ben Walsh and Chief Cecile are both currently at the scene along with a NewsChannel 9 crew.

There is no suspect at this time but Chief Cecile says that police have good surveillance video from the area. Anyone with information is asked to call Syracuse Police at 315-442-5222.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back here for updates as NewsChannel 9 receives them.