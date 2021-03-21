11-year-old girl shaves head for childhood cancer research

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Sunday afternoon would have been the day where hundreds gather inside of Kitty Hoynes in downtown Syracuse for the annual St. Baldrick’s Foundation shave event.

Despite COVID, event organizers and Kitty Hoynes still made it happen outside the restaurant for one participant, 11-year-old, Anna Schroth.

We first introduced you to Schroth at the end of February in the midst of her fundraising efforts. She was Kitty Hoynes’ one and only in-person ‘shavee’ on Sunday.

“I feel like I’ve been waiting forever but now that it’s gone, I’m super happy,” – Anna Schroth, 11-years-old

Schroth has raised thousands of dollars for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation. As of March 21, she is 16th in the entire country for fundraising.

“I know that I did it for a really good thing and it’ll be a lot easier in the morning to take a shower,” Schroth explained.