11-year-old’s lemonade stand in Liverpool becoming a tradition to raise money for children with cancer

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When life gives you lemons, open a lemonade stand.
That’s the motto for 11-year-old Ava Musci, who first opened her stand three years ago to help raise money for children with cancer.
Ava’s lemonade stand is now a first week of August tradition on the front lawn of her home on Trellis Brook Lane in Liverpool.
This year, she hopes to get past her $2,000 donation from last year.
