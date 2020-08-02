11-year-old’s lemonade stand in Liverpool becoming a tradition to raise money for children with cancer

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When life gives you lemons, open a lemonade stand. 

That’s the motto for 11-year-old Ava Musci, who first opened her stand three years ago to help raise money for children with cancer. 

Ava’s lemonade stand is now a first week of August tradition on the front lawn of her home on Trellis Brook Lane in Liverpool. 

This year, she hopes to get past her $2,000 donation from last year.

