11th annual ‘Sled for Red’ going virtual

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 11th annual Sled for Red will be a bit different this year: it’s going virtual!

The event kicks off on Saturday, Feb. 27 online from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Teams are encouraged to raise $250. The money raised helps support programs that raise awareness for — and help fight — HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis C and the opioid epidemic.