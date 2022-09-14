SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tesla is working to make it easier for drivers to charge up their car in a convenient location, Destiny USA. More than 10 Tesla supercharging stations are now at the mall.

It’s electric..quite literally!

“5 or 6 o’clock I’ll see 8 or 10 of the stations being occupied,” says Robert Schoeneck, General Manager, Destiny USA.

Tesla Owners can now charge up their car in the Destiny USA parking lot. Located near the H & M entrance, across from the At-Home store are 12 supercharging stations.

“July 1st was the first day that you could actually come here and plug in,” says Schoeneck.

Making it convenient for Tesla drivers like Jeff Knauss.

“Before having Destiny USA it was less convenient. The more chargers, specifically superchargers there are the better,” says Knauss.

A Tesla owner for five years now, Knauss says the change from gas to electric has been a game changer.

“If I’m at a supercharger, for example, it might be anywhere from 10 to 20 dollars. It’s really not a ton of money to be able to fill up your charge,” says Knauss.

Not only saving money but time.

“Anywhere from 15 minutes to an hour you’re good to go and you have all the charge you need,” says Knauss.

Knauss added, “If you go to normal chargers, a lot of them that are out there are just trickle chargers. You might need 14, 15 hours which is prohibitive of going on a road trip, right, and so having this supercharger is a lifesaver.”

Knauss says he does most of his charging at home, which takes longer. Usually doing it overnight. However, with now being able to charge up faster with the new supercharger station at Destiny, life has become much easier for him and his Tesla. A lifesaver for Knauss and Tesla owners, both now and in the future.