12-year-old finds handgun in ditch in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 12-year-old in Ithaca found a loaded handgun in a ditch on the side of the road while he was playing outside.

The 12-year-old did not touch the weapon, and had their parent contact 911. The parent then stood by until police could come and retrieve the weapon.

Police say it was a loaded 9MM semi-automatic handgun that had the serial numbers scratched off. The gun has been secured as evidence and police are working to see if it has a connection to any recent incidents in Ithaca.