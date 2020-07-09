12-year-old girl helicoptered to Upstate Hospital after vehicle crash in Cayuga County Wednesday

TOWN OF CONQUEST, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 12-year-old girl had to be helicoptered to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after she was the passenger in a vehicle that struck a utility pole.

According to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, a minivan was traveling north on New York State Route 38 at approximately 2:16 p.m. when it left the roadway and struck a utility pole at the intersection of Marvin Road.

The driver, a 39-year-old woman, was transported to Upstate Hospital with minor injuries.

The passenger, a 12-year-old girl, had to be flown to Upstate Hospital via Mercy Flight for serious injuries that are luckily non-life-threatening.

The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash.

Assisting the sheriff’s office at the scene were the New York State Police, Cayuga County 911 Center, Conquest Fire Department, Port Byron Fire Department, Cato Fire Department, Victory Fire Department, Throop Fire Department and Ambulance, AMR Ambulance, Mercy Flight One and Cayuga County Emergency Management Office.