SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On June 2, around 5:14 p.m., Syracuse Police were sent to the 100 block of Eastman Avenue for a shooting with injuries call.

At the scene, they found a 12-year-old girl who had been shot in her upper body. She was fired at several times after a physical fight, with one bullet hitting her.

She was taken to University Hospital and treated for her injuries. They are not considered life-threatening, with police saying she remains in good condition.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.