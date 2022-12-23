SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The latest flu report from the New York State Department of Health has been released.

According to the report, Onondaga County had 1,252 flu cases in the week ending on December 17.

Although there is a decrease in cases compared to last week’s 1,431 cases, Onondaga County still has the highest number of cases in the Central New York region.

Map provided by the NYSDOH.

50,825 cases were reported throughout the state of New York, which is a four percent decrease over the previous week.

The NYSDOH says there was one influenza-associated pediatric death was reported this week and five influenza-associated pediatric deaths were reported this season.

This week we spoke to Onondaga County Health Commissioner Dr. Katie Anderson about the county’s high flu caseload.

“Right now in our area flu is surging at higher levels than it has for many years across all ages,” Dr. Anderson said. “We’re hearing reports of crowded waiting rooms and crowded emergency departments. So in truth, we don’t now what the rest of the winter is going to look like. This could continue for a couple of months or like we saw in the southern hemisphere this season we may see it start to peak and decline soon we hope.”