13 airmen from Syracuse to go to New Jersey military base to help Afghan refugees being housed there

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The US military is providing temporary housing to Afghan refugees at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey, and the Air National Guard is providing support by sending airmen to assist the effort.

Of those airmen, 13 are from the 174th Attack Wing at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse. The task force at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst will provide housing, medical assistance, logistics, and transportation support to Afghan refugees.

This is all a part of “Operation Allies Refuge”, the State Department and Department of Homeland Security’s mission aimed to help Afghan refugees in the wake of recent events in Afghanistan.