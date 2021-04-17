13 million doses of COVID vaccines administered in New York State

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Cuomo announced on Saturday that 13 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in New York State.
249,255 doses were administered in the last 24 hours, and 1.5 million doses were administered over the last week.
More than three million doses have been administered through New York State-run FEMA-partnered mass vaccination sites.
A statewide vaccination breakdown is as follows:
Total doses administered – 13,122,020
Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 249,255
Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,452,849
Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 40.9%
Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 27.6%
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|CumulativeTotal
|Increase over past24 hours
|CumulativeTotal
|Increase over past24 hours
|Capital Region
|479,646
|8,639
|337,224
|6,011
|Central New York
|408,251
|7,650
|299,341
|3,236
|Finger Lakes
|500,564
|9,792
|351,319
|6,271
|Long Island
|988,914
|13,070
|628,658
|16,486
|Mid-Hudson
|855,508
|12,897
|545,816
|11,684
|Mohawk Valley
|200,632
|4,221
|146,233
|2,345
|New York City
|3,734,991
|65,786
|2,483,628
|57,775
|North Country
|195,837
|1,430
|156,700
|2,220
|Southern Tier
|266,125
|5,124
|190,530
|3,326
|Western New York
|536,325
|6,724
|371,863
|8,043
|Statewide
|8,166,793
|135,333
|5,511,312
|117,397
|1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|TOTAL
|CUMULATIVE
|Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20
|163,650
|0
|163,650
|163,650
|Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27
|452,125
|0
|452,125
|615,775
|Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03
|227,395
|0
|227,395
|843,170
|Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10
|239,025
|165,150
|404,175
|1,247,345
|Week 5Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17
|221,315
|119,925
|341,240
|1,588,585
|Week 6Doses arriving01/18- 01/24
|250,400
|462,395
|712,795
|2,301,380
|Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31
|260,150
|239,525
|499,675
|2,801,055
|Week 8Doses arriving02/01 – 02/07
|321,850
|220,720
|542,570
|3,343,625
|Week 9Doses arriving02/8 – 02/14
|320,000
|244,500
|564,500
|3,908,125
|Week 10Doses arriving2/15 – 2/21
|356,990
|265,525
|622,515
|4,530,640
|Week 11Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28
|393,530
|305,780
|699,310
|5,229,950
|Week 12Doses arriving03/01 – 03/07
|1,020,660
|290,500
|1,311,160
|6,541,110
|Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 – 03/14
|618,880
|526,415
|1,145,295
|7,686,405
|Week 14 Doses arriving 03/15 – 3/21
|699,790
|584,775
|1,284,565
|8,970,970
|Week 15 Doses arriving 03/22 – 3/28
|828,000
|737,080
|1,565,080
|10,536,050
|Week 16 Doses arriving 03/29 – 04/04
|819,800
|569,905
|1,389,705
|11,925,755
|Week 17 Doses arriving 04/05 – 04/12
|1,068,455
|658,770
|1,727,225
|13,652,980