13 Syracuse men arrested for involvement with drug trafficking

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police said they have shut down a major drug pipeline from Puerto Rico to Syracuse that ended in them arresting 13 men from Syracuse.

Police hope this will make a big dent in cocaine and heroin sales on Syracuse’s north and west sides.

As part of the investigation, police seized approximately 4.5 kilograms of cocaine, 1,140 bags of heroin, $75,000, a ghost gun and three handguns.

The handguns retrieved included a Taurus PT 809 9mm handgun, a Ruger revolver, a Highpoint .40 caliber and the lower part of a Glock pistol.

The Syracuse Police Department is pleased to report a major drug operation has been removed from our city. We accomplished the mission by coordination with our federal partners at the US Attorney’s Office and the DEA. We will continue these collaborations in our efforts to pursue individuals responsible for drug trafficking and gang violence in our city. It is our sincere hope this progress will improve the quality of life in some of our challenged communities. Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner

Jikeya McBride, 31, of Syracuse, was arrested on June 24 and charged with distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin.

If convicted, McBride faces up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $1 million and a term of supervised release of at least three years and up to life.

Aaron Acevedo, 27, of Syracuse, was arrested on June 24 and charged with distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin.

This came after police executed a search warrant at his Syracuse residence.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine and a term of supervised release of at least three years and up to life.

The following residents of Syracuse were arrested on Aug. 19:

Luis Mendez — 37

Samuel Matos — 27

Hector Santiago — 31

Helbert Calo-Birriel — 31

John Resto — 25

Luis Resto — 25

Jose Medina — 34

These individuals were arrested and charged in federal criminal complaints alleging conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin.

If convicted, these individuals face between five years and life in prison. They also face a fine of up to $5 million each and a term of supervised release for at least four years and up to life.

The following residents of Syracuse were arrested on Sept. 16:

Omar Fuentes — 24

Jobany Tirado — 37

Rahfet Shehadeh — 27

Angel Negron-Collazo — 24

These individuals were arrested and charged in federal criminal complaints alleging conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin.

If convicted, they each face up to 10 years and life in prison, a $10 million fine each, and a supervised release term of at least five years and up to life.

Omar Fuentes also allegedly possessed a pistol in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime at the time of his arrest. If convicted of this charge, he will face a mandatory consecutive term of five years in prison for the firearm count.

The case is being investigated by the following departments:

United States Drug Enforcement Administration

The Syracuse Police Department

United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

Investigators from the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office

United States Postal Inspection Service

New York State Police

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sahar L. Amandolare.