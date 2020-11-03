13 Tompkins Co. businesses checked during NYSP underage drinking initiative

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thirteen Tompkins County businesses were checked and passed during the New York State Police underage drinking initiative.

The Underage Drinking Initiative was conducted on Oct. 30.

The following businesses were checked and passed:

Agava in Ithaca

Mahogany Grill in Ithaca

Masita in Ithaca

Mehak Cuisine in Ithaca

Mix Kitchen and Bar in Ithaca

Ale House in Ithaca

Monks in Ithaca

Souvlaki House in Ithaca

Boatyard Grill in Ithaca

Jacks Grill in Ithaca

Level B in Ithaca

Four Seasons Restaurant in Ithaca

Simeons in Ithaca

During the initiative, businesses are checked by using a trooper in plain clothing and one or several underage operatives who can’t lie about their age or give a fake date or birth.

When asked for ID they show their real ID.