13 Tompkins Co. businesses checked during NYSP underage drinking initiative

Posted: / Updated:

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thirteen Tompkins County businesses were checked and passed during the New York State Police underage drinking initiative.

The Underage Drinking Initiative was conducted on Oct. 30.

The following businesses were checked and passed:

  • Agava in Ithaca
  • Mahogany Grill in Ithaca
  • Masita in Ithaca
  • Mehak Cuisine in Ithaca
  • Mix Kitchen and Bar in Ithaca
  • Ale House in Ithaca
  • Monks in Ithaca
  • Souvlaki House in Ithaca
  • Boatyard Grill in Ithaca
  • Jacks Grill in Ithaca
  • Level B in Ithaca
  • Four Seasons Restaurant in Ithaca
  • Simeons in Ithaca

During the initiative, businesses are checked by using a trooper in plain clothing and one or several underage operatives who can’t lie about their age or give a fake date or birth.

When asked for ID they show their real ID.

