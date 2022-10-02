SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 20-year-old man and a 13-year-old teen were both shot on October 2 around 7:11 p.m., according to Syracuse Police Department.

Officers found the 20-year-old was shot in the nose and the 13-year-old was shot in the hip after they arrived at Upstate Hospital. They were both taken to the hospital by private transport and are expected to survive.

Police say the shooting took place in the 100 block of W. Borden Ave and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.