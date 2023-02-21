SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 13-year-old was arrested by Syracuse Police after he was involved in a traffic pursuit using a stolen vehicle.

On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at around 4:39 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop in the 400 block of Shonnard Street on a reported stolen vehicle. Police say that the vehicle refused to comply and a traffic pursuit began.

The pursuit stopped at Fineview Place and Oakland Street after it was going on for a brief time.

Once police went up to the vehicle they placed the suspect, a 13-year-old teenager, in custody.

The 13-year-old was arrested and released on an appearance ticket for a later court date, according to Syracuse Police.

Additionally, a Syracuse Police Department vehicle and a vehicle that was not involved with the incident were damaged in the pursuit.