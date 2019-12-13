13-year-old arrested in stabbing death of college freshman in NYC

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 13-year-old has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of 18-year-old Barnard College freshman, Tessa Majors, in Manhattan.

The suspect was taken into custody less than 36 hours after Majors was stabbed in a park.

She was stabbed multiple times Wednesday evening before she staggered up a steep flight of stairs, collapsing in front of a security kiosk. A guard called for help.

Majors died from her injuries at the hospital.

New York City Police Commissioner, Dermot Francis Shea, said, “That notification that her parents received … and now on their way to New York City to make preparations for her funeral is an absolute tragedy.”

Majors was interviewed on a podcast before the school year began in which she expressed interest in becoming a journalist.

Police say the arrest of the teen may be only the beginning as they are looking for two other people.

