SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 4:40 p.m. today, August 3, Syracuse Police were called to a stabbing at the 100 block of Curtis Street.

Officers found a 12-year-old male victim who was stabbed in the back by a 13-year-old male during a fight. The 13-year-old suspect also had cuts on his hands.

Both individuals were transported to the hospital and are excepted to survive, according to Syracuse Police Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to contact Syracuse Police at 315-442-5222.