SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 13-year-old boy was brought into custody Tuesday for bringing a gun to Ed Smith K-8 School in Syracuse.

In a joint press conference with the Syracuse Police Department, Superintendent Jaime Alicea told reporters that a fellow student saw the gun prior to school, told his parents and they called the school. Alicea said school officials waited for the boy and brought him into the office. The boy was said to have been acting out and they saw the gun under his shirt, and it was taken from him, according to Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile.

Alicea says that only high schools in the Syracuse City School District have metal detectors, but the topic will be brought up to the board and the parents.

The 13-year-old boy, who will be suspended and have a superintendent meeting before returning, is facing three felony charges: criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, criminal possession of a firearm, and criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds. Cecile said the boy’s parents did not allow him to talk with the police.

Information about the gun brought to school, and the background of the 13-year-old boy was not given by Chief Cecile, who cited the ongoing investigation.