13-year-old girl dies after Syracuse stabbing Monday evening

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse police are investigating a second teen homicide on Syracuse’s west side less than a week after 15-year-old Radames Fransciso was killed on Friday. On Monday night around 5:55 p.m., Syracuse Police Officers responded to the 1200 block of West Onondaga Street for a call about a stabbing.

Police say that upon their arrival, they discovered that a 13-year-old girl had been stabbed during some sort of physical disturbance. According to police, she was transported to Upstate University Hospital by AMR Ambulance, where she was then pronounced dead.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and further information will be released as it becomes available. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315)442-5222. All calls will be kept confidential.