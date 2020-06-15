13-year-old stabbed in arm on Tioga Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating a stabbing of a 13-year-old male.
Officers were called to the 300-block of Tioga Street on Sunday just before 4 p.m. At the location, they found a 13-year-old male who had been stabbed in the arm. The teen was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.
