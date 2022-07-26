NELSON N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The 13th annual Mad Cow 5K is returning to Nelson on August 6.

According to runsignup.com, the event will kick off at 5:30 p.m. and more vendors than past years will be present at the parking lot after party.

Those who wish to register for the race online can do so by clicking here. Online registration costs $55 and will be open until August 3. Those who wish to register in-person can visit the Nelson Town Hall on August 6 from 3-5 p.m. Registering in-person costs $65 and is cash-only.

The 5K will take runners through the hills and farmland of Madison County, beginning in the Hamlet of Nelson and ending at Nelson Town Hall park.

A full course map has not yet been posted.

The Town Hall will hand out refreshments along with door prizes and awards immediately after the race.

The festivities will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Nelson Farm parking lot on Route 20 and will run until 9 p.m. Racers will receive a discount through all of the vendors and sponsors present, including:

Nelson Farms (local food, gifts and beverages)

Mad Tacos (Tacos and beverages across the road)

Erieville Fire Department (chicken BBQ, sides and beverages)

Margie’s Hot Dog Cart (hot dogs, chips, and beverages)

Meier’s Creek Brewing ( craft beer and seltzer)

Good Nature Brewing (craft beer and seltzer)

Foothills Hops Farm Brewery (craft beer)

Grow Brewing (craft beer)

ONCO Fermentations ( craft beer)

BARKER*BLAZE (live music)

The after party is open to all visitors, not just the racers.

Runsignup.com also says that all proceeds from the race will support the Erieville Fire Department and other local emergency service providers within the immediate area.