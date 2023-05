TOWN OF ONONDAGA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga Hill Fire Department, along with 13 other departments, put out a large house fire Monday night.

The call went out around 7:30 Monday night along Griffin Road.

Heavy smoke could be seen for miles.

It took crews more than an hour and a half to put the fire out.

