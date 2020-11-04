14-year-old arrested after firing gun at a man near the NYS Fairgrounds Tuesday afternoon

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 14-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after firing a gun at a man near the New York State Fairgrounds.
According to New York State Police, troopers responded to the State Fairgrounds at approximately 1:50 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
An investigation by State Police revealed that two people were in a verbal argument while walking on State Fair Boulevard, near Gate 6 of the fairgrounds.
During the argument, police believe the 14-year-old fired a shot from a handgun at a 19-year-old man. The suspect then climbed over a fence into State Fairgrounds property.
The 19-year-old was not struck by the bullet or injured during the incident.
Both people were quickly detained, according to police.
The 14-year-old was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree and Reckless Endangerment in the 1st degree. He was also issued a Family Court appearance ticket.
State Police were assisted at the scene by the Geddes Police Department, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, Solvay Police Department, and the Camillus Police Department.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Oneida County announces several potential COVID-19 exposures Wednesday
- Biden confident ‘we will be the winner’ after votes counted
- South Texas border remains blue but Republicans had a strong showing in region
- Will Claudia Tenney take her seat back in the 22nd Congressional District?
- Potential COVID-19 exposures at Oswego Walmart
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App