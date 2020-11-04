14-year-old arrested after firing gun at a man near the NYS Fairgrounds Tuesday afternoon

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 14-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after firing a gun at a man near the New York State Fairgrounds.

According to New York State Police, troopers responded to the State Fairgrounds at approximately 1:50 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

An investigation by State Police revealed that two people were in a verbal argument while walking on State Fair Boulevard, near Gate 6 of the fairgrounds.

During the argument, police believe the 14-year-old fired a shot from a handgun at a 19-year-old man. The suspect then climbed over a fence into State Fairgrounds property.

The 19-year-old was not struck by the bullet or injured during the incident.

Both people were quickly detained, according to police.

The 14-year-old was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree and Reckless Endangerment in the 1st degree. He was also issued a Family Court appearance ticket.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Geddes Police Department, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, Solvay Police Department, and the Camillus Police Department.