SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 14-year-old was arrested for possessing a modified fully automatic handgun and 50-round drum magazine, according to Syracuse Police (SPD).

Courtesy of Syracuse Police Department.

On February 3, 2023, around 4:25 p.m., Syracuse Police Officers Glynn and Harriman were out on a routine patrol when they saw a Jeep Cherokee with tinted windows on the sides and windshields.

The officers tried to pull over the Jeep in the area of South Salina Street and West Borden Avenue.

Initially, the vehicle started to stop, but as Officer Harriman got out of the patrol vehicle, the suspects fled in the Jeep and headed Northbound along South Salina Street. The officers pursued the vehicle until it started to slow down in the area of South Salina Street and Tallman Street.

While the vehicle was moving at approximately 10 mph, officers observed a 14-year-old teen exit the rear passenger door and start running away, according to SPD.

The 14-year-old then ran towards Montgomery Street and officers followed. The teenager came to a stop in a parking long, where he proceeded to reach to the front of his waistband and threw a firearm onto the ground.

Following this, he was taken into custody.

SPD says that the firearm thrown by the teen was a Glock 17, 9mm, with a 50-round capacity drum magazine. It also had an aftermarket attachment commonly referred to as a “switch,” which allows the firearm to function in a fully automatic way.

The 14-year-old is being charged with the following:

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree

One count of Criminal Possession of a Firearm

The vehicle that the teen was a passenger in was also stopped. The other three riders were released without incident. ​