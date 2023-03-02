SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 14-year-old has been arrested in connection with the shooting Friday, February 24, at Destiny USA, two sources familiar with the investigation confirm to NewsChannel 9.

Syracuse Police would not release information until a 1 p.m. unrelated briefing scheduled by Mayor Ben Walsh.

A police spokesperson wrote: “Syracuse Police Deputy Chief Richard Trudell will also be in attendance at this community briefing. He will provide a significant update on the shots fired incident at Destiny USA that occurred on Friday, February 24th.”

Last Friday, while many families were enjoying the mall for mid-winter recess, the gunman fired into a trash can outside Cinnabon.

People either went running to find safety outside the mall or were locked into stores until police could deem the threat over.

At the time, police said the gunman ran away from the mall.

Because of the suspect’s age, his case will be prosecuted in family court.

Destiny USA’s owners, Pyramid Management Group, have not responded to daily requests for comment. The mall hasn’t posted anything related to the shooting on its social media channels.