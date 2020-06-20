14-year-old crashes vehicle near Syracuse’s East Side

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two 14-year-olds were treated for minor injuries early Saturday morning after crashing a vehicle near Syracuse’s East Side. 

According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to the corner of Midler and Burnet Ave. at approximately 1:05 a.m. Saturday morning to reports of a motor vehicle crash with injuries. 

At the scene, officers found a vehicle that missed a turn and crashed after traveling at a high rate of speed. 

Two 14-year-olds were found inside the vehicle with minor injuries. 

The driver was taken to Upstate University Hospital and the passenger was treated for his injuries at the scene.

It is unclear at this time how the 14-year-olds were able to obtain the vehicle.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected