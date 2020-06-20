14-year-old crashes vehicle near Syracuse’s East Side

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two 14-year-olds were treated for minor injuries early Saturday morning after crashing a vehicle near Syracuse’s East Side.
According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to the corner of Midler and Burnet Ave. at approximately 1:05 a.m. Saturday morning to reports of a motor vehicle crash with injuries.
At the scene, officers found a vehicle that missed a turn and crashed after traveling at a high rate of speed.
Two 14-year-olds were found inside the vehicle with minor injuries.
The driver was taken to Upstate University Hospital and the passenger was treated for his injuries at the scene.
It is unclear at this time how the 14-year-olds were able to obtain the vehicle.
