14-year-old killed, 13-year-old injured in drunk driving hit-and-run

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a hit-and-run on the 1400 block of Trumansburg Road in the Town of Ithaca after two teen girls were struck by a car.

When police arrived to the scene after a report of a car/pedestrian crash, they discovered a 14-year-old girl as well as a 13-year-old girl who had both been injured in the accident.

Deputies learned that the vehicle had taken off after hitting the teens, and later found a car grill with a Volvo emblem, leading them to inform other law enforcement agencies that the vehicle could be a Volvo.

Later on, a local tow truck operator reported a grey Volvo with a smashed windshield driving by the Ithaca Police Department. Ithaca Police later located the Volvo on Danby Road, and interviewed the driver.

Officers determined that the driver was drunk, and Robert J. Defelice, age 37 of Ithaca was subsequently arrested.

The 14-year-old girl did not survive her injuries. The 13-year old girl suffered a broken arm and is in stable condition, deputies say.

Defelice was charged with driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident and vehicular manslaughter in the second degree. He was arraigned and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail with no bail.