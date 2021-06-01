14-year-old suspect in Eva Fuld murder to be tried as a juvenile offender

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 14-year-old accused of murdering and robbing an 84-year-old Syracuse woman in her apartment, appeared in court for his arraignment Tuesday.

He’s being tried as a juvenile offender. Accused of second-degree murder, he plead not guilty to all four counts including the murder charge.

Last month, indictment papers revealed gruesome details about Eva Fuld’s murder in her Grant Village apartment in January. Detectives say she was cut and stabbed 43 times after at least one person forced their way into her home.

After Fuld was killed, her personal belongings were stolen along with her car. It is believed she was murdered on January 21st but not found until a few days later.

Currently, only the 14-year-old has been charged with murder.

His family was at the court proceeding. The judge set bail at $1-million cash, $2-million bond.