SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The latest flu report from the New York State Department of Health has been released.

According to the report, Onondaga County has the highest number of cases outside of the New York City/downstate area.

1,431 new flu cases were submitted for the week ending on December 10, 2022, in Onondaga County, NYSDOH says.

Graph provided by the New York State Department of Health

In New York State, labs tested 127,827 people for the flu and 52,940 were positive during the week ending on December 10, 2022. This was a 19% increase over the week prior.

The number of people hospitalized in New York State during the same week with influenza was 2,707.

See the full NYSDOH Influenza Surveillance Report here.

The NYSDOH also said three influenza-associated pediatric deaths were reported this week and four influenza-associated pediatric deaths were reported this season.