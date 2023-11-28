SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new grant for Elite Gaming in Syracuse could bring thousands of tourists to the area.

The $144,000 grant came from Onondaga County.

Elite Gaming will expand from 6,000 square feet to 16,000 square feet. This will allow them to grow their after school and camp programs for local kids and teens, and make the Syracuse area an e-gaming destination.

Rob O’Connor, the founder of Elite Gaming, has lived in Syracuse his whole life.

E-sports, short for electronic sports, is a form of competition with video games. E-sports often takes the form of organized, multiplayer video game competitions, and is a $200 billion industry. One so popular, colleges in the area offer classes on it. Locally, Syracuse University will offer a degree program in e-sports in the coming year.

O’Connor says he was drawn to video gaming because “gaming and e-sports is all inclusive, anyone can do it, even if you have a physical handicap. You can compete, it is a great leveler, it levels the playing field.”

It helps teach kids and teens important skills. Studies have shown gamers are three times more likely to pursue S.T.E.M (science, technology, engineering, and math) careers than non-gamers.

This expansion could bring thousands of tourists to our area next year.

“We’ll be able to host large scale events and thousands of people will stay at our hotels, eat at our restaurants and shop and be a part of the community,” explained O’Connor.

Their new location in the Atrium will include a podcast and streaming studio and a competition stage for students. It is expected to open next year.

For more information on how to enroll your child in their educational programs, CLICK HERE.