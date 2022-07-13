SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Putting the pedal to the metal! School districts are racing to hire bus drivers before we turn the calendar to a new school year. The Syracuse City School District has more than a dozen driver’s seats they need to fill before fall.

On Wednesday, First Student held a hands-on hiring event for the district, inviting possible candidates to test drive a 40-foot school bus. The event is all part of the company’s “School Starts with YOU!” hiring initiative.

Rashaad Long, a bus driver for First Student has been behind the wheel of a school bus for nearly seven years.

“I was working in the warehouse for like nine years the third shift, and you know once I had my kids, I was just looking for something different,” says Long.

Long says he enjoys it, but last year was a bit bumpy.

“A lot of times you may have a bus that only has like 35-40 kids on the bus. But last year I would say all of the busses were pretty much packed,” says Long.

Packed with students, and not enough bus drivers. First Student says things are looking up. But there’s still 15 open positions for this upcoming school year.

“We’re in a much better position than we were during the pandemic and going forward into the fall season, what we’re looking at is getting everybody trained right now during the summertime,” says Robin Hansen, CNY Regional Lead Recruiter for First Student.

After training comes a road test. But a good attitude is also part of the job description.

“The one thing I am looking for is positive energy people because obviously, the children are seeing so much negativity out there. I want my bus drivers and monitors to have positive energy to be the beacon of light for folks,” says Hansen.

All candidates must be 21 years old and have a valid driver’s license with three years of driving experience. Candidates are also required to pass all background checks and drug screens.

Click here for more details.