CANTON, N.Y. (ITHACA ATHLETICS) –

In Saturday’s Liberty League finale, the nationally ranked No. 15/16 Ithaca College football team continued to keep their foot on the gas following their title-clinching victory last weekend. The Bombers traveled to St. Lawrence and dominated all three aspects of the game.

IC put on an all-around performance, controlling the ground game, creating challenging third-down situations for St. Lawrence and special teams’ turnovers. Despite a few penalties, Ithaca consistently rose to the occasion, giving the Saints issues from the first snap and securing a 51-14 victory to improve to 8-1 on the season and close out Liberty League play with a perfect 6-0 record.

The Bombers return home for their regular season finale against No. 16 Cortland on November 11 at 12 p.m. for the 64th Cortaca Jug Game. Both teams are 8-1 on the season and have secured their bids to the upcoming NCAA Division III Championship.