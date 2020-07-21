15 superintendents use video conferencing to discuss burdensome reopening plans

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With permission from the participating superintendents, NewsChannel 9 was in the room with East Syracuse Minoa’s Dr. Donna Desiato as she logged into a virtual meeting with more than 15 other top school leaders from Central New York.

The superintendents are relying on each other through a process even the most veteran members would have never imagined, including unprecedented expectations for school districts.

Each superintendent has until Friday, July 31 to share with the public its plan to reopen schools during the pandemic and submit the document to the State Education Department.

The districts don’t have to wait for state feedback and should assume the plans are approved unless specific corrections are made.

The plans are based on the 145 pages of guidelines from the State Education Department and additional guidelines from the State Health Department.

The guidelines include cutting the number of students in the school buildings at any one time, which is why many of the districts will break classes into groups of around 12, rotating who’s in class and who’s learning from home.

Music and physical education classes require 12 feet of distancing, due to more exhaling of students.

At East Syracuse Minoa, Desiato is allowing families to choose to keep students at home for remote learning. She says about one in every three families have expressed taking her up on that offer.

She says Onondaga County is working to provide her with a supply of protective gear to meet the state suggestions of one per student per week and one per teacher per day.

