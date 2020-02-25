15-year-old accused of robberies in Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Sheriff’s deputies in Oswego County are investigating a Saturday robbery that involved a 15-year-old.
Deputies said that the suspect showed a realistic imitation gun before taking $78 from the Dollar Tree in Central Square.
Both the money and the gun were recovered later that night.
It was back on November 16 when the same suspect showed the same gun in a robbery that got them $800. That money has not been found yet.
