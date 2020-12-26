15-year-old arrested on Christmas after allegedly crashing stolen vehicle in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested on Christmas Day after he crashed a vehicle that was allegedly stolen.

According to Syracuse Police, officers saw a stolen white Hyundai sedan in the area of W. Colvin Street and Summit Avenue at approximately 3 p.m. Friday.

The Hyundai fled from police for a short time before crashing into a stop sign at the corner of W. Colvin Street and Summit Avenue.

After the crash, the four people inside the vehicle ran from police, and only the driver, a 15-year-old boy, was caught and arrested.

Police say the 15-year-old was released on an appearance ticket.