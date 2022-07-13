(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office tells NewsChannel 9 that a 15-year-old was charged with robbery in the 1st degree and assault in the 3rd degree on Monday, July 11.

On July 10, at 7:55 p.m., a 20-year-old woman from Syracuse was selling an iPhone on Facebook Marketplace to a 15-year-old. After making plans to meet in the parking lot of the Orchard Estates Apartment complex in the Town of Salina, the woman went up to the teen and he allegedly grabbed the iPhone from her hands, pushed her, and eventually shoved her to the ground.

Police say that the teen ran away with the iPhone and the woman had minor injuries, including a concussion, which required a trip to the hospital.

Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division identified the 15-year-old who resided in the apartment complex and was arranged in Youth Part Court. He was then remanded to the Hillbrook Juvenile Detention Center.