SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Tuesday, October 11, at around 9:57 p.m., the Syracuse Police Department received a call regarding a stabbing on the 400 block of Westcott Street.

When police arrived, they found a 15-year-old male with stab wounds to the face, back, and arm.

The victim was brought to Upstate Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Through further investigation, the location of the incident was determined to be at the 500 block of Columbus Avenue.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking that anyone who may have information call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.