SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 15-year-old is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the foot Sunday night, according to Syracuse Police.

Police say it happened in the 1400 block of Midland Avenue just before midnight.

Officers found the teen shot in the foot.

She was taken to Upstate University Hospital, where police say she is expected to survive.

As the investigation continues, Syracuse Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call at (315) 442-5222.​