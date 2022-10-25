SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 15-year-old was shot in the stomach and arm on Tuesday, October 25, according to Syracuse Police.

Around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Grant Ave. Once they arrived, they found a 15-year-old who had been shot in the stomach and arm. He was taken to Upstate Hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Police found many casings in the shooting area and a house was hit by gunfire.

This investigation is still ongoing, please call Syracuse Police at 315-442-5222 if you have any information regarding the incident.