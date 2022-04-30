SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A 15-year-old was shot in the leg on Thursday night, according to Syracuse Police.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Fabius Street near the Westside Learning Center just after 10:30 p.m. for a shooting with injuries call.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the 15-year-old male who had been shot in the leg. He was transported to Upstate Hospital. Police say his injuries are not life threatening.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.​​​