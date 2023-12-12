SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a teen.

Investigators tell NewsChannel 9 they responded to the 100 block of Cheney Street for a shots fired call. When they got there, they found evidence of shots fired, and several casings were located.

A short time later, in Lower Onondaga Park, officers located a 15-year-old male who was shot in the back stemming from the incident location. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.