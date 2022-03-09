SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police share that a 15-year-old was stabbed at Sunnycrest Park on Wednesday.

Police say they arrived to Henninger High School around 1 p.m. in response to a stabbing call. When they arrived, police say they found a 15-year-old stabbed in the chest, who was promptly transported to Upstate Hospital. Police share that the stabbing took place at the basketball/tennis courts at Sunnycrest Park.

The victim is expected to survive, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.