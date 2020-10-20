15-year old taken to hospital after shooting in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 15-year old was taken to the hospital on Monday after a shooting.
On Monday, officers responded to the 300 block of Primrose Avenue for a shooting with injuries complaint around 2:30 p.m.
When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old male who had been hit by gunfire in the back and arm.
The male was transported to Upstate Hospital where he is expected to survive.
The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.
