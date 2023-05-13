SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 15-year-old is recovering from his injuries after being shot on the city’s south side, according to Syracuse Police.

Just after 9:00 p.m. on Friday, May 12, officers responded to the 500 block of Oakwood Avenue, near Martin Luther King Junior East, for a reported shooting with injuries.

When police arrived at the scene, officers found the 15-year-old teen who had been shot at least once in the leg.

He was taken to Upstate University Hospital by ambulance to be treated. The 15-year-old’s injuries are not life-threatening, according to Syracuse Police.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is still active and ongoing. Syracuse Police ask anyone with information to call the Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Syracuse Police Department’s website by using the tip411 service.