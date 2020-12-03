15 years since Larry Stackhouse, Jr. went missing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A billboard has gone up on South Salina Street in Syracuse and it is meant to catch more than your attention.

It has been 15 years too long for the parents of Larry Darnell Stackhouse Jr. and they have refused to waver in their quest to find out what happened to him.

For Larry and Lorraine Stackhouse, it seems like it was just yesterday when their 19-year-old son was headed out to watch a basketball game at Christian Brothers Academy. On Dec. 2, 2005, Larry told his son, “Don’t stay out too late and see you when you get home.”

Those are the very last words I recall to this day. Around 6 p.m., before heading to the game at CBA. Larry Stackhouse

Larry continued: “It’s been a tough road. We will resolve this case, at whatever cost. We will end this case one day soon.”

We will never give up looking for him. Never. Lorraine Stackhouse

They have spent the past 15 years looking for their son in many ways: through billboards, interviews and a national TV show.

They are still working closely with Syracuse Police and have hired a private detective. And all the while, they have been dealing with pain, sadness, rumors and frustration.

They have had many leads suggesting that something happened to Larry Stackhouse, Jr. on the Onondaga Nation.

“There are leads that’s coming in and it’s directed to the same individuals whose involved in the case since the get-go,” Larry said. “For those who are involved in my son’s disappearance, I want them to look at their kids and ask themselves if it happened to them, how would they feel?”

They won’t have peace until we have peace. Lorraine Stackhouse

The billboard posted on 4018 South Salina Street on the Little Caesars Pizza side is there “in hopes of sending a stronger message.”

Anyone who is ready to come forward with information can contact Syracuse Police at 315-442-5222.