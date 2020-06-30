150+ rounds fired, weapons discovered and more on suspect in Geneseo tractor-trailer shootout

GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) — The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office said several improvised explosive device, weapons, bomb making guides and more were discovered in possession of the man involved in a fatal tractor-trailer chase and shoot out last month.

Officials say Joshua Blessed, 58 of Virginia, led police on a chase across Livingston County — shooting at officers out of his window, ultimately resulting in his death.

Livingston County Sheriff Tom Dougherty said Blessed was discovered in possession of a 9mm Glock and 17 magazines in the cab of the truck.

“If all were loaded he potentially fired 29 rounds,” Dougherty said. “The gun also had 6 rounds left in it.”

Dougherty said a total of 129 shots were fired by the seven responding officers over the course of the chase. The sheriff said the truck was struck at least 91 times.

“We can’t interview him, we can’t find out what he was thinking, only he knows that,” Dougherty said. “He does seem like he was certainly building to something.”

Blessed was alone during the whole incident, but Dougherty said they are still investigating if he had other people involved in his ideas. An investigation into his online presence revealed Blessed had anti-police philosophies.

“He was building towards something based on what was recovered from his car and private bedroom, but I haven’t seen I don’t believe exists any real hard blueprint of what he planned to do.”

In addition to what was found in the tractor trailer, officials searched Blessed’s private car and found three IED pipe bombs, one AK-47, a Glock 9 mm magazine and approximately $18,000 in cash.

Dougherty said a person who used to rent out a room to Blessed contacted law enforcement and officials were able to search his private room as well.

“Recovered in bedroom were 11 IEDs, another AK-47 this one with a thermal scope, a .50 cal. rifle, three .38 cal. sniper rifle thousands of dollars worth of ammunition, $130,000 in cash along with several manuals on how to build IEDs and how to avoid law enforcement detection,” Dougherty said.

With over 150 shots fired between responding officers and Blessed, Dougherty said he’s just grateful there were no other injuries besides the death of Blessed.

“This was a very unique situation. Someone said to me that this is once in a career. You can serve multiple careers in law enforcement and never encounter a heavy vehicle that’s impossible to stop unless you have a heavier vehicle and then add in an active shooter,” Dougherty said. “It’s Hollywood-esque.”

