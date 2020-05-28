159 Deer taken in Syracuse’s deer management plan

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse officials report 159 deer were taken during its 2019-20 deer management program.

The city reported in a news release Thursday the deer culling resulted in more than 4,000 pounds of venison being donated to local food banks.

The city was one of five local municipalities to participate in the program funded by Onondaga County and carried out by people employed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“The growth of the deer population has occurred over many years, creating greater concern among residents,” Mayor Ben Walsh said. “Deer management is important work we need to undertake in the interest of public health and safety. I thank the Common Council, County Executive McMahon, the County Legislature, and our state partners for supporting the program, as well as the residents who have participated in the process. We will continue to need public involvement as this work continues in the years ahead.”

The deer management program took place in December, January, February, and March.

Its goal was to reduce the deer overpopulation, and reduce incidents of motor vehicle accidents, damage to gardens and parks, and reduce the spread of Lyme Disease.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9