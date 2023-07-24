(WSYR-TV) — For 15 years, Syracuse Hancock International Airport has honored its veterans in our very own Syracuse Hancock International Airport with a military courtesy room, offering a comfortable place for veterans to wait for flights.

To celebrate those who have served, there will be a celebration of the anniversary coming up this Friday.

Randi Matousek, Treasurer of the Military Courtesy Room, talks with Steve and Iris to share details on the event to celebrate the milestone.

The idea of the room came from two former TSA workers, Leroy Brown and Loren Davies, who noticed many military people coming through the airport. The TSA workers saw that those who served had no place to rest and decompress in their own space. Now, they do.

The room is located on the second floor where Delta, United, and Frontier Airlines come out. There is a fully stocked kitchen with electronics and recliners for military veterans to relax. The room is in honor of Gregory J. Harris, a deceased veteran.

The military courtesy room is run by volunteers and is made possible through donations.

For more information, check out GregHarrisMCR.org.